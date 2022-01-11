TecCentric and Myers-Holum Announce New Partnership to Enable Google Cloud Solutions in Qatar

TecCentric and Myers-Holum partner to empower Qatari businesses in capturing the full value of their digital transformation and analytics with Google Cloud Platform solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 -- Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric), Qatar's go-to provider for technology, cloud, security, and operation services, and Myers-Holum, Inc. (MHI), U.S. leader in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) solutions, today announced their new partnership.



The new partnership will focus on enabling businesses in Qatar to capture the full value of their digital transformation with Google Cloud Platform solutions. Combining Myers-Holum’s solid 40-year experience of over 1000 clients including 50 Fortune 500 companies with TecCentric’s local skills and know-how, this new venture promises the support needed on the ground to achieve the success of a transformation-ready culture.

As certified GCP partners, TecCentric and MHI enables Qatari organizations across more than fourteen industries from the public sector to financial institutions, oil and gas companies, telecommunications entities, and media agencies, to accelerate their efficient digital transformation with minimal risk by customizing solutions to their business requirements, delivering greater value to them at speed.

“The MHI partnership is part of TecCentric’s commitment to contribute to Qatar’s retention of its position as the leading hub for technological advancement and innovation, while accelerating the agility and growth in the country especially in areas related to cloud services, cyber security, technology as a service, and analytics,” said Bassel AlHalabi, Managing Director at TecCentric.

“We are intent on empowering organizations in sustaining long-term results from their digitalization,” Mr. AlHalabi emphasized. “Through this partnership with Myers-Holum, we are confident we will provide a high-success formula to our clients that enables them to reap the full rewards of their digital transformation, by providing the right solutions backed with years of expertise and the local know-how needed to support a digital-first culture.”

“Backed by the Myers-Holum team’s unmatched experience and specialized skills and Google Cloud data analytics solutions with many successful implementations, TecCentric offers Qatari businesses the latest technology and expertise in implementing the right solution for on-going business growth,” said Darius Kemeklis, Executive Vice President of the Myers-Holum Google Cloud Practice. “We look forward to providing our specialized skills and in-depth expertise in Google Cloud products to facilitate TecCentric’s digitization goals in Qatar.”

This partnership with TecCentric will enable Myers-Holum to expand its services to Qatar, delivering value to more clients across the globe, according to Sadie Depew Perrotta, VP of Sales and Recruitment at Myers-Holum.

“We are looking forward to our new partnership with TecCentric to grow sustainable digital transformation in Qatar,” said Ms. Perrotta. “2022 will be an important year for both our companies.”

About Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric)

At Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric), we know too well how digitizing efforts are failing to sustain long-term results. We work with you not only to enable business as usual nor just to support you in staying in the game. Instead, we help you build real, long-term competitive advantages to succeed. We support you in creating value from the energy and investment you place in digitalization. Visit us at TecCentric.com .



About Myers-Holum Inc. (MHI)

Myers-Holum, Inc. (MHI) is a privately held enterprise systems and data integration consulting firm founded in 1981, forty years ago in New York, New York. An award-winning leader in NetSuite , Boomi , Stripe and Google Cloud Platform solutions, Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes. Contact Us to discuss your next project.

Contact: Rebecca Rowe Marketing Director, MHI 303.246.8968 Rebecca.Rowe@myersholum.com