Emergence Of 5G Technology Drives The Internet of Things Node and Gateway Market

The Business Research Company’s Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of 5G technology is expected to propel the growth of the IoT node and gateway market in the forecast period. 5G enables more stable and faster secure connectivity. 5G's enhanced bandwidth enables more data to be transferred in a given amount of time, and its decreased latency lets data reach its destination faster. These networks provide increased coverage, which supports multiple network topologies allowing IoT nodes and gateways to communicate easily. For instance, according to a report by Ericsson, a Swedish telecoms corporation, the number of global 5G smartphone subscriptions climbed to 600 million in 2021, up three times from the number in 2020, and 5G subscribers are predicted to cross one billion by 2022. Therefore, the emergence of 5G technology propels the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market growth.

The main components of the IoT node and gateway market are sensors, processors, connectivity IC, logic devices, and memory devices. Sensors use a gateway-based architecture to connect the nodes to the cloud servers. The different connectivity’s include ethernet; Wi-Fi; Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-wave, others and is used in healthcare, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, others. The various sectors include industrial and consumer.

The global internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market size is expected to grow from $7.54 billion in 2021 to $10.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4%. The growth in the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market is expected to reach $29.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.4%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT node and gateway market. Major companies operating in the IoT node and gateway sector are focused on developing a new technological solution for IoT node and gateway to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position.

TBRC’s global internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market analysis report is segmented by component into sensors, processor, connectivity IC, logic devices, memory devices, by connectivity into ethernet, wi-fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, z-wave, others, by application into healthcare, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, others, by end user into industrial, consumer.

