Cosmetic Ingredients market Is Expected To Boost The Global market At A Cagr Of Around 4.0% : The Dow Chemical Company

Cosmetic Ingredients Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 11, 2022

Some of these ingredients are found in the environment and are often considered safe for use. They also help make the product look better and last longer. Water is a primary ingredient in most cosmetics. It is also known as cosmetic water and must be ultra-pure. This substance has many important functions in a cosmetic product, including forming emulsions and a solvent for the other ingredients. Many cosmetics contain a combination of oil and water. In order to extend their shelf life, these products must contain stabilizers. These ingredients may also include polymers and emulsifiers. In addition, antioxidants are used in cosmetics to keep the color consistent and prevent the product from separating. The information that comes from the ingredients can be useful to the marketer.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global cosmetic ingredients market include The Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, International Plc., and Eastman Chemical Company.

Drivers

Rising demand for cosmetic products with anti-aging, anti-fungal, and UV radiation-resisting characteristics amidst increased consciousness over personal care and appearance is expected to foster growth of the cosmetic ingredients market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, growing consumer inclination towards natural ingredients in cosmetic products in parallel to the increased spending on these products is expected to aid growth of the cosmetic ingredients market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has created a serious dent in the progression of the global cosmetic ingredients market. The pandemic-driven halt of manufacturing facilities combined with the delay/cancellation of shipments carrying these ingredients have widened the gap between the demand and distribution channels of this market. On the plus side, the pandemic has changed purchasing patterns of consumers as they are getting more inclined towards online shopping, which is creating newer opportunities for the market participants.

Key Takeaways

The cosmetic ingredients market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for natural ingredients amidst changing consumer preferences. For instance, in November 2020, Google in partnership with Kantar, released the report Connected Beauty Consumer, which mentioned that the Indian beauty and personal care industry will reach US$ 15.17 billion by 2024.

By expanding the horizon, the Asia Pacific region has some long business legs in the global cosmetic ingredients market on the heels of a booming ecommerce sector, rising demand from the tier-I & tier-II cities, and increasing exports from the all-important territory, China.

In the runner-up spot, the European region is another fertile ground for the global cosmetic ingredients market on account of several brands going digital coupled with the introduction of AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) tools to diagnose and treat dermatological disorders.

