At-Home Fitness Equipment Market Expected to Reach $11,459 Million by 2027- Exclusive Market Research Report

At-Home Fitness Equipment Market

Europe is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021–2027

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “At-Home Fitness Equipment Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the at-home fitness equipment market size is expected to reach $11,459 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Cardiovascular fitness equipment with smarter workout tracking, and entertainment features are expected to attract more customers in developing countries such as India and China, due to price sensitivity. However, the developed markets are anticipated to be driven by high-end equipment with advanced and sophisticated user engagement and monitoring feature

Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11795

Growth Drivers and opportunities :-

Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global at-home fitness equipment market. Moreover, upsurge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of individual in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market players

Fitness equipment are widely used for physical fitness, weight management, and improving body stamina & muscular strength. The commonly used at-home fitness equipment are treadmills, stationary cycles, stair climbers, rowing machines, elliptical, and free weights.

An alarming rise in global obesity, especially in urban areas, supplements the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market. According to WHO, in 2016, around 1.9 billion adults were overweight and of these around 650 million were obese. Obesity is associated to a number of health issues or disorders such as sudden cardiac arrest, hypertension, hypotension, and diabetes. Therefore, to lose weight, reduce stress, and improve blood circulation, obese people tend to use more of fitness equipment, thereby increasing the sales for these products.

Further, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology in the at-home fitness equipment is driving the global at-home fitness equipment market. It is expected that the AI based personal trainer is the upcoming trend in the at-home fitness equipment market. Tech giants such as Google and Apple are engaged in developing their smart wearable devices that can virtually guide and assist its users based on health data collection. This will boost the at-home fitness equipment market in future.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11795?reqfor=covid



Key findings

North America dominates in terms of at-home fitness equipment market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

In 2019, based on product type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment leads in terms of market share, and is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years

The free weights segment is poised to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Households segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the fitness equipment market analysis includes :-

Tonal Systems, Inc.,

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.,

PENT

Technogym

Louis Vuitton

PELOTON

NOHrD, Nordic Track

ProForm, Precor, Inc.

Schwinn, JTX Fitness

Keiser Corporation

Corepump, and York Barbell

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/957c9f423ff752325d268e1a57e3c9fa

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for the stakeholder

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Upsurge in young population in developing region

3.5.1.2.Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.5.1.3.Rise in prevalence of obesity

3.5.1.4.Multifunctional at-home equipment are suitable for households

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Renting of fitness equipment

3.5.2.2.High cost of at-home fitness equipment

3.5.2.3.Alternatives to home workout

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Development of connected fitness device technology

3.5.3.2.Use of virtual reality (VR) in at-home fitness equipment

3.6.At-Home Fitness Equipment Market: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7.Non-Weight Based Strength Equipment: Competition Dashboard

3.8.Global fitness equipment market vs. At-home fitness equipment: comparison matrix

3.9.At-Home Fitness Equipment Market: Price Point Analysis By Product Type (2020)

3.9.1.U.S.

3.9.2.Germany

3.9.3.France

3.9.4.Italy

3.9.5.Spain

3.9.6.UK

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11795



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What will be the At-Home Fitness Equipment market Size From 2021 to 2027?

Q2. Which are the top companies in the At-Home Fitness Equipment Market?

Q3. How can I get sample report of At-Home Fitness Equipment Market?

Q4. What is the CAGR of At-Home Fitness Equipment Market?

Q5. Which is the base year calculated in the At-Home Fitness Equipment market report?

Similar Report :-

Board Sports Market

Bulletproof Vest Market