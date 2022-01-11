Krill Oil Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027
The major factor propelling the growth of the krill oil market is its premium quality. Along with this, it is a potential substitute for fish oilPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krill oil is obtained from a tiny, transparent marine animal living at the bottom of the sea. Seafood is a rich source of nutrients, hence, krill oil is included in the dietary supplements .In addition to this, it exhibits high medicinal values and is used for the treatment of severe diseases. Moreover, its is a potential replacement of fish oil. It contains eicosapentaenoic acid (EHA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA),the two essential omega-3 fats required for proper functioning of the body.
Covid-19 scenario analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the krill oil market.
The closure of all the major industries due to lockdown has severely hampered the production. Availability of potential and cheap substitutes of krill oil have hampered the market growth. Government has given relaxation to the few essential industries, and krill oil is not considered under essential product, hence, the sales and revenue have been affected drastically. However, the demand is expected to rise significant, if the industry will diversify online sales and lower the price.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis
The major factor propelling the growth of the krill oil market is its premium quality. Along with this, it is a potential substitute for fish oil, as it has comparatively less fat, more antioxidants, and is easily absorbed by the body. In addition to this, rise in the number of health-conscious consumers is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, krill oil exhibits various health benefits such as it is a rich source of healthy fats, used in the treatment of inflammation, reduces the chances of bone-related ailments such as arthritis and joint pain, and improves health. Moreover, it helps in reducing the period pain and used in the treatment of premenstrual syndrome, a commonly occurring syndrome during the menstrual cycle.
The major restraints of the global krill oil market are high cost and side effects by its consumption, including indigestion, nausea, and heartburn, which may vary person-to-person. However, increase in disposable income, continuous research & development, investment in technology & innovation, product standardization, and product branding are strengthening the market growth. Using krill oil as a healthy option in food & beverages is creating a large customer base and increasing the revenue. The availability of krill oil in liquid and in the form of tablets is increasing its demand. Furthermore, it is recommended by medical specialists for the treatment of certain diseases. Manufacturers are opting for e-commerce sale in this volatile business environment, which is helping to create transparency about the product. Thus, all these factors are anticipated to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global krill oil market during the forecast period.
Top Key Players: Neptune Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Aker BioMarine AS, Enzymotec Ltd, Fuji Chemicals, Krill Canada, Rimfrost, Norwegian Fish Oil, DarduckFrd, QuingdaoKangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.,andOlympic Seafood AS (RIMFROST AS).
Key benefits of the report
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global krill oil market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global krill oil market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global krill oil market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
