Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Barstow Firefighter 

Published: Jan 10, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Barstow Fire Protection District Engineer David Spink:

“Jennifer and I join all those mourning the tragic loss of veteran firefighter David Spink, who was fatally injured in the line of duty. On behalf of all Californians, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues at this difficult time. Engineer Spink’s legacy lives on in the community he served for over three decades and through his son Dallen, who has followed in his footsteps at the Barstow Fire Protection District.”

Engineer Spink, 56, passed away on January 9, 2022, from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on December 5, 2021 while providing emergency care to victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow. Engineer Spink began his career with the Barstow Fire Protection District in 1990 and was promoted to the rank of engineer in 1999.

Engineer Spink is survived by his wife Coleen; father Walt; brothers Logan and Ryan; and son Dallen, who serves as a Firefighter/Paramedic at the Barstow Fire Protection District.

In honor of Engineer Spink, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

