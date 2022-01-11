Marble Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Easy availability of marble and increasing demand for modern décor are significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble. With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.

The report on the Global Marble Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Marble Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In February 2020, Fox Marble Holdings Plc announced that it had signed two new agreements for the processing of third-party blocks with Egzoni Sh.p.k. and Skifteri Sh.p.k. Fox Marble Holdings

Based on application, the market has been classified into building & construction, furniture, decorative infrastructure, statues & monuments, and others. The building & construction segment is projected to expand at a rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. Marble has been used for making historic sculptures for ages. Marble is one of the most durable materials, which showcases its durability in the wide-ranging atmospheric changes. Marble is widely used in the construction of flooring, walls, and columns due to its physical properties.

North America is projected to dominate the global marble market during the forecast period. Various uses of marble in building & construction, decorative infrastructure, and furniture industries have boosted the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region in the near future.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Marble market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Marble according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc., Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global marble market based on application, color, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Furniture

Decorative Infrastructure

Statues & Monuments

Others

Color Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Black

White

Green

Yellow

Others

Regional Analysis of the Marble Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Marble market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Marble market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Marble market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Marble market.

Key Coverage of the Marble Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Marble market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Marble market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

