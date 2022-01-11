Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging market Projected To Grow At Cagr Of 5.8% Through 2027 | UFP Technologies, Inc.

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging

Molded pulp or molded fiber is a packaging material made from recycled paperboard and/or newsprint.

Molded pulp or molded fiber is a packaging material made from recycled paperboard and/or newsprint. The packaging is produced with reusable, renewable, or biodegradable materials such as newspaper and cardboard or natural fibers such as wood pulp, bamboo, bagasse, and wheat straw.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market include, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Dynamic Fibre Moulding (PTY) Ltd., EnviroPAK Corporation, ESCO Technologies Inc., FiberCel Packaging, LLC, Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd., Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Henry Molded Products, Inc., Keiding, Inc., ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC, Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.), Spectrum Lithograph, Inc., and UFP Technologies, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in sustainable packaging is expected to propel growth of the global molded fiber pulp packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Huhtamaki, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions, announced to setup a new manufacturing unit in KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa to serve its existing and new egg packaging customers in the KwaZulu-Natal area with a broad range of locally produced packaging solutions.

Moreover, increasing adoption of robotic cells in manufacturing is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, Switzerland-based ABB Robotics partnered with Zume, California-based packaging maker, to supply robotic cells designed to boost Zume’s production of compostable packaging.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increase in demand for sanitary paper products, owing to increased awareness of germ spread and heightened sanitation practices. Moreover, increasing demand for online shopping has also led to boost in demand for cardboard boxes.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2021, Stora Enso Oyj, a Finland-based papermaker, partnered with United Kingdom-based molded pulp packaging technology company Pulpex to industrialize the production of eco-friendly paper bottles and containers made from wood fiber pulp.

