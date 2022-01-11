Asian Sea Bass Market to grow at 5.5% CAGR through 2031
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, application of Asian sea bass is expected to be considerably higher than others sources of pharmaceutical products and animal feed. FMI has forecast the Asian sea bass market to surpass US$ 239 Mn by 2021. The rising demand of frozen and ready-to-eat Asian Sea Bass will drive growth in the United States and India. Gradually and progressively Asian Sea Bass and its forms are making space across retail shelves even untapped and remote markets due to its ability to thrive in harsh and varied environmental conditions.
In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for Asian sea bass. The report tracks the global sales of Asian sea bass in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the food and beverage industry in general, and Asian sea bass in particular.
Nowadays, the demand for aquaculture protein is increasing largely owning to the surging consumption of processed foods in developed and developing nations. To meet this demand, commercial aquaculture manufacturers and fish industries are focusing on grander outputs of aquaculture products. This has led to the increasing application of Asian Sea Bass in the food industry, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study.
With increasing growth in fish consumption in Asian countries, particularly in Southeast Asia and eastern countries excluding Japan the focus on aquaculture has greatly surged. Coupled with this, increased international fish trade is also one of the key factors driving Asian sea bass market. FMI has projected the global Asian sea bass market to grow at 5.5% CAGR through 2031.
Lately, there is an increasing demand for aquaculture businesses to make products, product context- where the ingredients came from, and how the end product is manufactured more transparent. Key players nowadays are using clean labeling as catchword for advertising and selling the products.
“Market players will continue focusing on strategies for expansion to gain edge amid increasing competition. Research and development initiatives undertaken by them will primarily aim at the discovery of better quality and cost-effective sea basses,” said an analyst at FMI.
As sales continue to rise, FMI has projected the demand for sea bass in fillet form to be considerably highly. It is also projected to account for over 36% of sales in the global market.
Key Takeaways from the Asian Sea Bass Market Study
• Asian sea bass market will report 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 as market players focus on research and development activities
• The rising demand for ready-to-eat and frozen food will fuel demand in the U.S., enabling it to account for 80% of sales in North America through 2031
• The U.K. will showcase steady rate of growth backed by rising demand for farmed sea bass
• France and Russia will remain highly lucrative, registering double-digit growth through forecast period
• The expansion of aquaculture sector will support growth in China
Competitive Landscape
Several top manufacturers of Asian Sea Bass are concentrating on providing Asian Sea Bass at an optimum price, owing to their increasing demand from across the world. Different companies have implemented integrated production approach to delivering cost-effective products in the market. This also is intended to expand their footprints and improve their production capacity Prominent players of Asian Sea Bass are involving in research and development activities by incorporating recombinant DNA technology for accumulating all the desired functionality for farming of Asian sea bass.
A few of the leading players operating in the Asian Sea Bass market are: Amacore B.V., Viet Asia Foods (VAFCO), MainStream Aquaculture, Shwe Yamone Manufacturing Co., Ltd., A.O.Kingdom., NGHI SON AQUATIC PRODUCT EXIM CO., LTD, Oceanpick, Barramundi Asia, Allegro Aqua, Mattes Seafood, Ocean Treasure among others and other players.
