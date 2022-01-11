Pesticide Adjuvants market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report By 2027 | BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V.

pesticide adjuvants market

Pesticide adjuvants are chemicals that are added to agricultural sprays to increase their effectiveness.

Market Overview:

Pesticide adjuvants are chemicals that are added to agricultural sprays to increase their effectiveness. While they do not act as active ingredients in the pest-control process, they can enhance the efficacy of other products. For example, an insecticide or herbicide can be more effective if it is mixed with a suitable crop protection chemical. This is where adjuvants come into play. The first agricultural adjuvants were sugars and glue, which were used to kill insect eggs. Animal oil soaps were used to increase the efficacy of pesticides. Glue and whale oil were also considered adjuvants. They were not approved for use in organic farming, however, and a few extension agents have experience with organic agricultural practices.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pesticide adjuvants market include BASF, Solvay, Croda International, Nufarm, Evonik Industries, and Corteva.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing agricultural land in the world is one of the major factors that is expected to boost the growth of the global pesticide adjuvants market. For instance, according to Our World in Data, 4,889 million ha of land area in the world are classified as an agricultural area. As the agricultural industry moves towards more sustainable and environmentally sound practices, the use of adjuvants is expected to continue to grow. While most states don't regulate the use of agricultural adjuvants, many of them have adopted stricter standards to protect crops from pesticide-based attacks. For instance, some have been formulated to improve the performance of pesticide-based crop protection products. As a result, they will continue to grow in popularity as the market evolves. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to augment the growth of the global pesticide adjuvants market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected significantly both the food supply and demand curve, which also impacted the global pesticide adjuvants market. However, key market players have focused on introducing more products and services in the market. For instance, in April 2020, MercyOne Healthcare Organisation and Corteva entered a joint venture to meet the emergency requirement for the processing of COVID-19 samples, focusing on the low area.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global pesticide adjuvants market was assessed at around US$ 3.1 billion in 2020 and increasing at a CAGR of 6.1% is estimated to reach around US$ 4.4 billion by the year 2026, owing to increasing agricultural activities, along with the expansion of chemical companies in the world. For instance, according to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), there are 14,000 chemical companies in the world.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global pesticide adjuvants market, owing to the increasing agricultural land in the region. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2020 there were around 896 million acres of agricultural land in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global pesticide adjuvants market, owing to the increasing prevalence of agrochemical companies in the region, especially in developing nations. For instance, according to Rasayanika, there are over 100 chemical companies in India.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.