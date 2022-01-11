Neem-based Pesticides market To See Significant Rise In Coming Years | The National Fertiliser Limited, Agrilife
A neem-based pesticide is a powerful neem herbicide that has anti-lepidopterous and anti-fungal properties.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview
A neem-based pesticide is a powerful neem herbicide that has anti-lepidopterous and anti-fungal properties. This natural ingredient also has immunomodulatory, bacterial, and fungal effects. Several studies have also shown that azadirachtin, a common neem-based bio-pesticide, is effective against aphids, diamondback moth, and other lepidopterous insects. Researchers have isolated limonoids from the seeds and oil of the neem plant. Insecticides based on neem are safer than synthetic alternatives and are rapidly being approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The main agent used in neem-based pesticides is azadirachtin, which appears to have a 90 percent effect on most types of insects.
Competitive Landscape
Major companies contributing to the global neem-based pesticides market include DowDuPont Inc., China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, Parry America Inc., Agrilife, BASF SE, The National Fertiliser Limited, GreeNeem Agri Pvt. Ltd., Ozone Biotech, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Jaivik Crop Care LLP, Neem India Products Pvt. Ltd., and Syngenta International AG.
Drivers
Rising demand for organic pesticides in lieu of chemical-based pesticides due to adverse effects on health is expected to foster growth of the neem-based pesticides market throughout the forecast period.
In addition to this, increasing initiatives from the government to promote the adoption of natural pesticides amidst growing degradation of agricultural land due to extensive use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, which is expected to boost growth of the neem-based pesticides market over the forecast period.
Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle
The global neem-based pesticides market witnessed a short-term decline in demand due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the brighter side, the crisis has given an impetus to biologicals which are proving to be safer, eco-friendly, and economical for the cultivators.
Key Takeaways
The neem-based pesticides market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches in parallel to the growing demand from the agricultural sector. For instance, in September 2021, a biotechnology firm, Pressure Biosciences, Inc., launched Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to develop organic, safe, and eco-friendly pesticides for minimize the farming losses by reducing the growth of insects.
In geographic news, the Asia Pacific region is at the pole position in the global neem-based pesticides market on the heels of increasing awareness over soil quality among farmers, favorable reimbursement policies for agriculture, and the presence of several agrarian economies.
Also standing out in the global neem-based pesticides market is the North American region, which is driven by vast agricultural land, high expenditure on crop cultivation, and growing popularity of non-residue harvesting.
Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
– Detailed overview of Market
– Changing market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.
– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape of Market
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.
✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.
✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.
✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.
✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.
✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.
✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:
✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?
✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?
✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?
✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?
