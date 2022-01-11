Smart Home Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 75.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends – Rapid traction of smart city initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart home market size is expected to reach USD 184.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for improved energy efficiency in homes to minimize energy bills and carbon emissions. Consumers are increasingly adopting smart home systems as these allow monitoring and control of energy usage more efficiently. Home automation systems allow homeowners to control their appliances with the help of smartphone apps and eliminate power consumption of unattended appliances and devices when not in use.

The Smart Home Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Smart Home market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Smart Home market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Smart Home market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In August 2020, Google announced that it had taken an investment stake in alarm company ADT and also signed a deal to tie ADT’s installer network to the Google ecosystem of smart home products. The deal is expected to help Google by bringing professional installers into the homes of consumers to resell and install Google’s products and also help ADT by giving it a lower cost-cost security offering.

Behavioral segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Behavioral software and service is increasingly utilized in smart homes as it helps in increasing energy efficiency of homes and minimizes energy bills based on behavioral data analysis.

Entertainment control segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising disposable income among consumers in developing countries is boosting demand for volume & multimedia controls, and home theater system controls.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Smart Home market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Smart Home market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Home market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Honeywell, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Amazon, Apple Inc., ADT Security Services, Robert Bosch, Assa Abloy, and ABB.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home market on the basis of software and service, product, and region:

Software and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Behavioral

Proactive

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Energy Management

Lighting Systems

Security & Surveillance

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

Others

The Global Smart Home Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Smart Home market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Smart Home market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Smart Home market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Smart Home market.

