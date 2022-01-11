Sports Analytics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8% Market Trends Rising investments in sports technology for data-driven decision making

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global sports analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for sports analytics solutions to determine value of players in player transfers is another factor expected to boost revenue growth of the global sports analytics market in future. Furthermore, rising sports technology investments for data-driven decision making is expected to augment the global sports analytics market growth over the forecast period.

Sports Analytics Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Sports Analytics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sports Analytics market along with crucial statistical data about the Sports Analytics market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/651

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing mobile apps usage to analyses data related to games is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The football segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of football globally.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based sports analytics solutions to optimize revenues and efficiently automate facilities for routine maintenance is expected to drive revenue growth of the cloud segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global sports analytics market during the forecast period.

The on-field segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of sports analytical solutions in several outdoor games including rugby, football, cricket, baseball, basketball, hockey, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Exlservice Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experfy, Inc., Sportradar AG, Oracle Corporation, Catapult Group International Limited, and Deltatre SpA.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/651

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports analytics market on the basis of component, sports type, deployment, analysis, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Sports Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Cricket

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-field

Ticket Pricing

Fan Engagement

On-field

Video Analysis

Player & Team Analysis

Health Assessment

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/651

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Sports Analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Sports Analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Sports Analytics market.

Radical Highlights of the Sports Analytics Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Sports Analytics market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Sports Analytics market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/651

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Mobile Robot Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-robot-market

Patient Registry Software Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-registry-software-market

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market

Digital Twin Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-twin-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.