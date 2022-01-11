Aluminum Market Size To Gain Traction Of 102,976.2 Thousand Tons by the end of 2027, Growth Opportunities By 2027

Aluminum Market

Aluminum is a silver-white element and belongs to group 13 of the periodic table. It is nontoxic (as the metal) and nonmagnetic.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Aluminum is a silver-white element and belongs to group 13 of the periodic table. It is nontoxic (as the metal) and nonmagnetic. Moreover, it is light, durable, functional, and highly resistant to corrosion, which makes it ideal engineering material. Thus, aluminum is widely used across various industries to manufacture different products. Manufacturing, construction, aerospace, packaging, electronics, etc. are some of the major end-user industries of the aluminum.

Furthermore, it is ductile, malleable, and exhibits corrosion resistance, excellent durability, and significant strength when alloyed. It is the sixth most ductile and second most malleable metal present on earth. Aluminum is a favorable choice for various industrial applications. It is good electrical conductor and thus used frequently in electrical transmission lines. It is also used as primary propellant in space shuttle due to its high volumetric energy density.

Request For Sample Copy :https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3159

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global Aluminum market are Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Plc, UC RUSAL, China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Alcoa Inc., Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC, China Power Investment Corporation Aditya Birla Management Corporation, Noranda Aluminum Holding Corporation, and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for aluminum across automotive industry due to stringent government rules and regulations regarding fuel efficiency and emissions is expected to augment the growth of the aluminum market during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Nissan launched lightweight aluminum technology in Europe on all-new Qashqai. The all-new Qashqai will be Nissan's first model built in Europe using a significant number of lightweight aluminum panels, which makes the body of the all-new Qashqai 60 kg lighter. This in turn improves efficiency and thereby contributes to reduced emissions.

Moreover, increasing construction activities, increase in use of recycled aluminum products, and increasing consumption from various en-use industries are some major factors expected to boost the growth of the aluminum market. For instance, in November 2021, Aleastur launched the aluminum grain refiners and maser alloys production hub in Bahrain. The $15-million hub will produce aluminum alloys to be used for different purposes across various industries.

Get PDF Brochure with Latest Insights :https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3159

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive and construction industry, as many projects were halted (in 2020) due to lockdown regulations, labor shortage, and lack of funds. This has reduced the consumption and demand for aluminum. However, the aforementioned industries recovering faster and the demand for aluminum is now increasing with a rapid pace. Moreover, the automotive industry has registered year-on-year growth in new vehicle sales over the past few months in India, China, Europe, and the United States. This in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The aluminum market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period owing to the rising incorporation of aluminum in the construction industry. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and United States are expected to account for almost 60% of all global growth in the construction sector by 2025.

Among regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the aluminum market due to increasing demand for aluminium, increase in use of recycled aluminum products, increasing construction activities, and rapid growth of the automotive industry. For instance, in April 2021, European Aluminium launched Circular Aluminium Action Plan to ensure that all end-of-life aluminum products are collected and recycled efficiently to maximize aluminum recycling rates and to keep the material in active use.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the aluminum market due to the rapid growth of the automotive industry and increase in production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in this region. For instance, according IBEF, in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with more than 3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories.

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of USD 2000 for Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3159

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.