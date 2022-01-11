Dental 3D Printing Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Growth Rate & Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,871.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.5%, Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global dental 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand to treat these conditions. Dental 3D printing allows for faster treatment, rapid recovery, and excellent outcomes as 3D printed dental parts and teeth can be accurately produced and engineered for the specific needs of each patient. The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth.

The latest report titled ‘Global Dental 3D Printing Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Dental 3D Printing industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Dental 3D Printing market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Dental 3D Printing market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2021, Stratasys Ltd. made an announcement about the introduction of an innovative 3D printer to provide dental laboratories 3D printing efficiency, combined with realistic and precise model created using PolyJet technology.

Selective laser sintering finds application in the fabrication of dental anatomical study models, drilling & cutting guides, and for designing prototypes. The benefits delivered by selective laser sintering technology are ease of autoclavability, complete printed models’ mechanical functionality, and reduced cost of 3D printed models, in case of mass production.

Dental 3D printing finds extensive use in producing dental implants and provides precise size, shape, color, and position of implants to ascertain a suitable match to the individual patient’s teeth contour. 3D printers enable laboratories and implantologists to improve dental implant workflow, along with addressing the high-fidelity accuracy requirements for such applications. Dental 3D printers, apart from handling dental implants, also 3D print the drill guides required to accomplish certain dental procedures.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Research Institutes

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global keyword market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global keyword market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

