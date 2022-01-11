Contract Lifecycle Management Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 13% through 2031
The Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software segment is dominating the market and is expected to strengthen its dominance across the forecast period.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Contract Lifecycle Management gives estimations of the Size of Contract Lifecycle Management Market and the overall Contract Lifecycle Management Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
Mounting digitalization and advancement in telecommunication has facilitated numerous growth opportunities for the CLM market. Thus the market is slated to grow at an impressive growth rate of over 13% during the forecast period.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Contract Lifecycle Management provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Contract Lifecycle Management market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Contract Lifecycle Management Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the Contract Lifecycle Management market with detailed segmentation on the basis of solution, business function, industry and key regions.
Solution
CLM Software
Services
Professional
Risk & Compliance Assessment
Implementation & Integration
Support & Maintenance
Managed
Business Function
Legal
Finance
Procurement
Sales
Operations
Human Resource
Information Technology
Industry
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Govt & Public Sector
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Life Sciences
Retail
Real Estate
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
Global Contract Lifecycle Management Market Analysis by Business Function
Adoption of contract lifecycle management software for various business applications is growing with an impressive growth rate of 13% over the forecast period. Contract lifecycle management software for legal and finance business segments shall gain popularity over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the procurement segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global contract lifecycle management market expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.
Global Contract Lifecycle Management Market Analysis by Region
North America and Europe were the dominant markets in the contract lifecycle management market in 2019 in terms of sales revenue, backed by increasing number of IT and telecom industry to facilitate development for NGN. In the coming years, countries in North America, such as the U.S. and Canada, are expected to be key markets for sustainable revenue generation from the Contract Lifecycle Management market.
The East Asia region is expected to remain a key market in the global Contract Lifecycle Management market due to high adoption of the latest technologies by key industries. Significant market potential exists in countries such as Germany, U.K., China, Japan and France.
Top Companies in Contract Lifecycle Management Market
Exari Coupa Software Inc.
Infor
Newgen Software
SAP SE
Infosys Limited
Information Services Group, Inc.
Model N, Inc.
Synertrade (Econocom Group)
Corcentric LLC (Determine)
Ivalua Inc.
Agiloft, Inc
Apttus Corporation.
Market Players associated with the provision of contract lifecycle management services are focusing on geographical expansion along with the acquisition of regional players to meet increasing demand by key end-users. In May 2019, Coupa Software, a business spending management (BSM) provider, acquired Exari, a leading provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM).
