Significant Growth In The Silicon Carbide Market Is Driven By Emerging Demand For Electric Vehicles

Silicon Carbide Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging demand for electric vehicles is significantly driving the growth of the silicon carbide market. Electric vehicles (EVs) use rechargeable batteries that produce very little noise and no exhaust, making them environmentally friendly. SiC is a semiconductor material used in EVs because it has a higher thermal conductivity, can handle high voltages up to 1200V, and increases efficiency while lowering the vehicle's weight and cost. For instance, according to International Energy Agency (IEA), the global number of electric cars on the road in 2020 was more than 10 million, up 43% from 2019. Therefore, the emerging demand for EVs is projected to propel the growth of the silicon carbide market going forward.

In August 2021, ON Semiconductor, a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company acquired GT Advanced Technologies Inc., for $415 million. The acquisition is intended to strengthen onsemi's presence in the sustainable ecosystem, including power switching devices for boosting system performance in electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging, and energy infrastructure, as well as fulfill significantly increasing consumer demand for SiC-based solutions. GT Advanced Technologies Inc is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing silicon carbide and sapphire crystal materials.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the silicon carbide market in 2021. The regions covered in the silicon carbide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global silicon carbide market size is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2021 to $1.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global silicon carbide market share is expected to reach $3.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Major players covered in the global silicon carbide industry are Infineon Technologies, Wolfspeed Inc, Rohm, ESK-SiC GmbH, ESD-SIC BV, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Entegris Inc., Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials GmbH, AGSCO Corporation, Carborundum Universal Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.

TBRC’s global silicon carbide market analysis report is segmented by product into black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide, by device type into sic discrete device, sic bare die, by application into steel, automotive, aerospace, military and defense, electrical and electronics, healthcare, others.

Silicon Carbide Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Black Silicon Carbide, Green Silicon Carbide), By Device Type (SiC Discrete Device, SiC Bare Die), By Application (Steel, Automotive, Aerospace, Military And Defense, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a silicon carbide market overview, forecast silicon carbide market size and growth for the whole market, silicon carbide market segments, geographies, silicon carbide market trends, silicon carbide market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

