Diaper Market Growing At A Cagr Of 7.5% From 2019-2027 | Svenska Cellulosa AB, DSG International Ltd.

Diaper Market

A diaper is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to urinate or defecate without using a toilet.

January 11, 2022

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global diaper market include, Abena A/S, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co Ltd., DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ontex Group, Svenska Cellulosa AB, and Unicharm Corporation.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global diaper market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, JP Outdoor Co., the U.S.-based family friendly outdoor gear company, launched the first of its kind front-side baby carrier backpack, the JP CarrierPak, a baby carrier, discreet diaper bag and backpack all in one.

Moreover, R&D of compostable diapers is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, Agromousquetaires, through its Cellulose de Brocéliande subsidiary and a diaper producer, collaborated with materials producer, Tethis, for R&D of compostable diapers.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic has led to decline in births, thereby slowing down the demand for diapers and baby formula. For instance, according to Barclays, births in China are expected to decline 8% in 2020. A sharp decline in the number of births means that players in the China baby diapers market will have fewer customers buying their products.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global diaper market are focused on investing in R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Kimberly-Clark Corp. started a new global digital technology center in Bengaluru, India.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.