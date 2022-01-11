Adoption Of Smart Cameras In The Surface Inspection Market Contributes To Significant Growth Of Over 12%

Surface Inspection Market Report 2022

Surface Inspection Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of smart cameras is expected to propel the growth of the surface inspection market over the forthcoming years. Smart cameras are self-contained vision systems that use image sensors to detect flaws in products and surfaces. The surface inspection entails the use of smart cameras to identify surface faults or features on things as they are manufactured in real-time. Major companies are adopting smart cameras to detect surface flaws in real-time. For example, in September 2020, Industrial Vision Systems, a UK-based company operating in the surface inspection sector launched a smart AI vision sensor IVS-COMMAND-Ai, a smart AI vision sensor with HD smart cameras that provides a high-speed examination. This sensor may be used for guidance, comprehensive part inspection, traceability, and tracking, and it also has data storing and imaging functions built-in. Therefore, the increase in the adoption of smart cameras drives the growth of the global surface inspection market.

Growing technological advancements are shaping the surface inspection market. According to TBRC’s surface inspection market research, major companies operating in the surface inspection sector are concentrating on developing technical solutions to expand their portfolio and strengthen their position. For instance, ISRA VISION AG, a Germany-based machine vision company introduced integrated precision measurement technology to its 3D surface inspection range for discrete industries. With this launch, the company is expanding its activity in the smart factory automation category, which concentrates on optimizing discrete production processes with high-end automation technologies, and is accessing additional revenue possibilities with solutions for industrial digital transformation.

The global surface inspection market size is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $3.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Growth in the market is mainly due to companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global surface inspection market share is expected to reach $4.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Major players covered in the global surface inspection industry are ISRA VISION, AMETEK Inc., Matrox Imaging, Datalogic S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Panasonic Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Pixargus, Dark Field Technologies, Stemmer Imaging, and Maschinenfabrik Herkules GmbH & Co. KG.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the surface inspection market in 2021. The regions covered in the surface inspection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global surface inspection market is segmented by component into cameras, frame grabbers, optics, lighting equipment, processors, software, others, by surface type into 2D, 3D, by deployment type into traditional systems, robotic cells, by vertical type into semiconductor, automotive, electrical and electronics, glass and metal, food and packaging, medical and pharmaceuticals, plastic and rubber, printing, others.

