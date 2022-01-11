Food Automation Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

Food Automation Market

The demand for food automation is being driven by technological improvements in the food & beverage industry around the world.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation refers to the development of technology and its application to control and monitor the production and delivery of a variety of goods and services. It performs duties that formerly had to be completed by humans. Food automation is a term used in the food & beverage industry to describe an automated process for preparing, processing, and packaging food items. Food automation enhances the consistency of quality, reduces picking and handling times, and boosts productivity by speeding up the packaging of food products in the food processing industry. The rise in demand for profitability, quality, and food production has prompted the deployment of food automation in the food sector. The food packaging process, which comprises food sorting & grading, packing, and management operations, is simplified by automation in the food sector. Automation is an effective option for businesses that needs to overcome a variety of issues, such as increase in production, rise in yield, optimization of resource management, reduction of security concerns, and improvement in asset management.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the sector, with lockdowns affecting the industry's supply chain. This made getting essential raw material on time very difficult leading to many firms facing inventory shortages and loss of sales. On the other hand, as the market for automation technology developed, so did the demand for the items. Because of lockdown in various parts of the world, automation has picked up greater pace. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand for automation; they need to ensure continuous supply. Thus, COVID-19 pandemic has created a growth opportunity for the food automation industry.

Top Impacting Factors

Consumer preferences for processed and ready-to-eat food is projected to have a significant impact on the food automation market globally. Market participants are expected to benefit from the emergence of rigorous international food safety laws in the developed countries.

The rise in use of digitalization across the F&B industry, increased food safety standards, and the adoption of automated systems in packaging and logistics operations contribute toward the growth of the market.

Market Trends

The kind of motors and generators is expected to hold a significant share of the market

Food & beverage motors must meet stringent criteria in areas including meat, dairy, and baked products, poultry, and fish, as well as in applications like mixers, grinders, and conveyors. Machines must also perform faultlessly, for longer periods of time, and at the highest feasible level of energy efficiency throughout their lives.

The functioning of motors has increased substantially owing to rise in importance in motion control applications such as high-pressure wash-down and high torque applications with precise motion control. In the food sector, generators guarantee that systems run smoothly and efficiently. ABB Ltd., for example, provides motors that help to run food & beverage applications, from raw material handling through processing and conveying, to packing and storage, all while maintaining industry requirements. Improvement in Motors and Generators hugely impact the growth of the food automation industry making the industry efficient as well as cost effective.

Growth of fully automatic operations and palletizing sector

The market is divided into semi-automatic and fully-automatic segments based on the method of operation. During the projected period, the fully automated segment is predicted to increase at the fastest CAGR. This is attributable to the rise in use of completely automated solutions for tasks like picking & putting, palletizing & depalletizing, packing & repackaging, and grading & sorting. Several food & beverage industry participants have automated their processing and packaging units using industrial robots and robotic systems rather than human labor. The completely automated operational mode is projected to be driven by the trend of replacing human labor with automated systems.

Packaging & repackaging, palletizing & depalletizing, grading & sorting, pick & place, butchery, and other applications boost the growth of the food automation market. Due to robots and sensor-based solutions that boost efficiency and eliminate frequent errors, the palletizing and depalletizing category is expected to have the greatest market share in 2020. Application-specific robots and sensor-based systems have been created by industry participants to increase quality, working conditions, and production throughput.

Top Key Players: Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Nord Drivesystems

