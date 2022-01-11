Atmospheric Foam Packaging market to reach 1,658.2 million units by 2026 With Cagr Of 3.4% Forecast During 2019 To 2026

Atmospheric foam packaging market

Atmospheric foam packaging market are more effective at spreading dispensing liquid faster than plain lotions or foams, making them more economical. The frequent use of air conditioning systems indoors leads to the accumulation of dust on the floor or wall surfaces, and the resulting smell makes people ill. The use of air conditioners also results in the accumulation of dirt, grime, and other contaminants on the pump and hoses that can affect the efficiency and performance of foam dispensers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Albea S.A., RPC Group, Rieke Packaging System, Guangzhou Talents Cosmetics Packaging Co., Ltd., CLC Co., Ltd., Mitani Valve Co., Ltd, Yoshino Industrial Co., Ltd., Daiwa Can Company, Ltd, Hangzhou Ruijing Packaging Co Ltd, Zhongshan HaiFeng Packaging, and Zhejiang JM Industry Co. Ltd. among others.

Market Dynamics

Rising technological advancements in the packaging industry are expected to propel the global atmospheric foam packaging market growth over the forecast period. The packaging industry continues to change with key companies in the market investing significantly in research and development activities. For instance, in April 2020, Cryopak launched a new Solversa sustainable packaging product line made by using post-consumer recycled PET or cotton fibers. Furthermore, in September 2020, Storopack launched new FOAMplus 5504RC foam with renewable content, weighing 0.30 pounds per cubic foot. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global atmospheric foam packaging market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of better alternative solutions and increasing demand for airless pump packaging are expected to hamper the global atmospheric foam packaging market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The global atmospheric foam packaging market witnessed a sharp decline due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak, many countries implemented stringent lockdown policies, rendering stagnation in many industries. Atmospheric foam packaging is used across many industries. However, regulations on physical distancing led to a critical impact on growth of the market. The E-commerce sector also witnessed a major negative impact during the COVID-19, which further impacted the market in the discussion. However, the rollout of vaccines and declining cases is expected to aid the market to regain the lost traction.

Key Takeaways

The global atmospheric foam packaging market is expanding rapidly, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global atmospheric foam packaging market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for hand care products across airports.

Key companies involved in the global atmospheric foam packaging market are Albea S.A., RPC Group, Rieke Packaging System, Guangzhou Talents Cosmetics Packaging Co., Ltd., CLC Co., Ltd., Mitani Valve Co., Ltd, Yoshino Industrial Co., Ltd., Daiwa Can Company, Ltd, Hangzhou Ruijing Packaging Co Ltd, Zhongshan HaiFeng Packaging, and Zhejiang JM Industry Co. Ltd.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.