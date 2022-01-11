Cast Elastomer Market Reduces Carbon Footprint By Developing Bio-Based Products

Cast Elastomer Market Report 2022

Cast Elastomer Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of bio-based raw materials in cast elastomers is shaping the cast elastomer market. Companies in the cast elastomers sector are stepping up initiatives to develop bio-based products that will assist industry stakeholders in reducing their environmental impact and carbon footprint. For instance, in August 2020, Lanxess, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company developed a new line of MDI polyether prepolymers called Adiprene Green which is made from renewables and bio-based raw materials. The products can be used to make highly durable polyurethane (PU) elastomers in place of conventional fossil-based polyether prepolymers. The overall goal of Adiprene Green's development was to establish a line of bio-based prepolymers that would allow PU processors to generate products with a lower CO2 footprint.

The global cast elastomer market size is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cast elastomer market share is expected to reach 1.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The rise in demand for cast elastomers in various end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the cast elastomer market in the coming years. Cast elastomers are utilized in a variety of applications in the industrial sector, including seals and gaskets, forklift wheels, coupling elements, conveyor belts, and more. These materials are then employed in a variety of sectors, including construction, heavy industry, paper, and so on. For instance, in 2020, Pacific Urethanes, an Australia-based company that specializes in the development and production of polyurethane systems have developed UrePac Spraycast elastomers, which are operated through a dual-component spray machine. UrePac Spraycast elastomers have high elasticity, high chemical resistance, and high tensile strength. These are generally used as protective linings for utility vehicles, truck bed linings, and architectural moldings. Therefore, the rise in demand for cast elastomers in various end-use industries is driving the growth of the cast elastomers market.

Major players covered in the global cast elastomer industry are Argonics, BASF, Chemline Incorporation, Coim Group, Covestro, DuPont, Era Polymers Pty Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Notedome Limited, Synthesia Technology, The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, and Carlisle Polyurethane Systems.

North America was the largest region in the cast elastomer market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cast elastomer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global cast elastomer market report is segmented by type into hot cast elastomer, cold cast elastomer, by distribution into online, offline, by end-use industry into mining, automotive and transportation, industrial, oil and gas, others.

The report is segmented by type (hot cast elastomer, cold cast elastomer), by distribution (online, offline), by end-use industry (mining, automotive and transportation, industrial, oil and gas), and provides market size, trends, and global forecast 2022-2026.

