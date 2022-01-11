AdLunam Whitelisting Opens for Seedpad-Beta Launch of First Engage-to-Earn Proof-of-Attention IDO Platform
AdLunam’s Community Presale To Launch Seedpad as First Project Listing
In crypto, social capital supersedes financial capital. With AdLunam's Seedpad-beta launch and subsequent mainnet will dawn a new era in the IDO landscape: The Engage to Earn model.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdLunam, Inc. announces the commencement of its whitelist campaign on January 12, 2022 for the beta launch of the company’s Seedpad, with the AdLunam community presale inaugurating as the first pre-IDO-round project on the platform. AdLunam is revolutionising the IDO (Initial DEX Offering) industry through its first-to-market Engage to Earn NFT-integrated Proof of Attention IDO launchpad.
Whitelisting for the AdLunam community presale, valued at $50,000, will qualify a total of 50 retail and strategic investors to become $LUNAM token holders as part of the last of AdLunam’s pre-IDO funding rounds. The whitelist campaign will remain open until January 26, 2022, whereafter the community presale round will take place prior to the AdLunam IDO. To participate, visit the AdLunam website starting on January 12.
Participating in the AdLunam community presale will allow investors exclusive access to three subsequent projects raising on AdLunam’s Seedpad. All whitelist signups will gain exclusive access to the beta version of the AdLunam platform. Over 20,000 users are currently signed up to the waiting list for the AdLunam launchpad and will receive access to the subsequent testnet launch. Platform waiting list signups are currently open.
According to Nadja Bester, AdLunam co-founder, “AdLunam is dedicated to democratising cryptocurrency investment by empowering retail investors across the globe to participate in IDO launches. By allowing investors to receive allocation based on their level of everyday industry engagement, we strive to remove the barriers to access that exists in the investment sector in legacy finance and has, sadly, gained a foothold in crypto as well. AdLunam puts relational investing at the centre. In crypto, social capital supersedes financial capital. With AdLunam’s Seedpad-beta launch and subsequent mainnet will dawn a new era in the IDO landscape: The Engage to Earn model."
About AdLunam, Inc.
AdLunam’s unique Engage to Earn model empowers crypto investors to monetise social capital through a Proof of Attention allocation mechanism and grants projects access to the industry’s top-most engaged retail investors by employing data analytics that tracks engagement and investment behavioural pattern to extend investor vetting across the entirety of a token’s funding life cycle.
