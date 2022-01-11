Flavoured Syrups Market Projected To Expand At A 9.7% CAGR During Forecast Period, Says Market Research Future

Flavoured Syrups Market Research Analysis

The market is the ever-increasing demand for health-conscious and healthier products, changing lifestyle trends towards a more active and social lifestyle.

Market Research Future's newest report on the global flavored syrups market predicts consistent growth for the market. Used extensively in a wide variety of F&B applications, flavored syrups presently can be found in almost every imaginable flavor. The study showed that the Flavoured Syrups Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.7% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosters and Impediments:

Flavored syrups are organic and are mostly used to sweeten and elevate the taste of food products in cocktails, cold drinks, and various other beverages. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of low-calorie syrups, thereby not making a compromise on their health. The vast availability of different personalized flavors also adds to the market value. Growing preference for organic and natural products among consumers should present attractive opportunities to the manufacturers in the years ahead.

The dairy sector has been booming rapidly, in view of the rising consumption of flavored milk, milkshakes, yogurts, whipped cream, frappes and smoothies among consumers leading a healthy lifestyle. This factor is touted to favor the flavored syrup industry to a large extent. The frozen desserts market is projected to emerge quite profitable in the coming years; ultimately benefitting the flavored syrups industry, since these are used as toppings to offer a savory taste to the desserts. China, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia are the biggest consumers of ice cream, soft drinks, and dairy products, which means that the Asia Pacific will offer a host of growth opportunities to the global vendors in subsequent years.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for flavored syrups is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, application, flavor type, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic syrups. Synthetically produced syrups account for the most significant share of the market due to the low cost of production associated with them combined with the easy availability of the same.

By flavor, the market is segmented into chocolate, vanilla, herbs & spices, coffee, fruits, maple, and others. Among these, the chocolate flavor segment dominates the market due to high consumer preference.

By application, the market is segmented into dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, confectionery & bakery products, and others. Bakery & confectionery account for the largest share due to the extensive use of flavored syrups to achieve various flavored baked items. Meanwhile, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

By flavor type, the market is segmented into sweet, savory, sour, and others. The sale of sweet syrups is expected to drive the market significantly and accounts for the largest segment.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the majority share of the global market due to the increased demand for flavor additives from the developed countries in the region. The presence of a massive and highly competitive F&B sector is expected to drive the demand for innovative flavored syrups. There is a high production volume of flavored syrups which is a key contributor to the region's leadership position. Europe with its comparable growth pattern and high disposable income is another leader in the global flavored syrups market. The biggest importers of flavored syrups include the U.S, the U.K, Germany, China, and Canada.

Eminent Vendors:

Major favored syrup brands in the global industry include Kerry Group plc (US), Monin, Inc. (France), Amoretti (US), The J.M. Smucker Company (US), The Hershey Company (Ireland), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), VKL Seasoning Pvt. Ltd (India), R. Torre & Co. (Torani) (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), to mention a few

Recent News:

March 2021

WhistlePig and Runamok Maple have teamed up to introduce handcrafted barrel-aged WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup along with WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters. The WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup has notes of rye spice and toffee and can find applications in desserts, breakfast foods, and as cocktail sweeteners. The WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters contains Runamok Maple’s maple syrup, which has a special mix of spices and herbs added to its base.

