The Future of Packaging Automation Solution Market Economy Size Expects a Growth of USD 93.50 Billion by 2028 According to Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global packaging automation solution market finds that increasing adoption of automation solutions across various industries is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growth in the e-commerce and retail sectors, the total global pea protein market is estimated to reach USD 93.50 billion by 2028, up from USD 46.21 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.



Furthermore, the increasing opportunities for customized packaging automation solutions is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global packaging automation solution market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Packaging Automation Solution Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automated Packagers, Packaging Robots, and Automated Conveyors), By Application (Labeling, Capping, Palletizing, Wrapping, Form Filling & Sealing, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-commerce & Logistics, Chemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Adoption of Automation Solutions across Various Industries to Fuel Global Packaging Automation Solution Market

Packaging automation is done without human assistance. It can be implemented on individual equipment or complete packaging lines. Automating packaging processes helps in enhancing and improving the overall productivity, quality and safety in packaging facilities. The increase in adoption of various automation solutions by various industries such as food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, automotive, e-commerce & logistics, and chemicals, among others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the packaging automation solution market during the forecast period. In the food and beverage industry automation is the strategic integration of technology across many processes. Food companies can easily rationalize and optimize their processes using automated guided vehicles, vision-guided robotic arms, delta robots, and advanced inspection systems. This further guarantees food safety and quality standards, meet an ever-growing demand and at the same time save labor costs.

Growth in the E-Commerce Industry to Stimulate the Packaging Automation Solution Market

The e-commerce industry has been increasing rapidly across both developed and developing economies. This is owing to the increasing technological advancements in online shopping, rise in internet penetration and increase in adoption of smartphones across the world. The implementation of augmented reality in e-commerce enhances the reality of online shopping. This technology helps consumers to truly see the item they're shopping for and try them virtually, which helps them make a buying decision. Furthermore, integration of AI helps shops learn about shoppers and helps customers to have automated, personalized shopping experiences. As the purchasing power of consumers is increasing, the trend of online shopping is also increasing. The increasing sales of the e-commerce sector drive the demand for packaging solutions to a huge extent thus supporting the growth of the market in near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. However, the global COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in driving the demand for packaging automation solution market as the use of these technologies can help in minimizing the spread of the virus. Furthermore, it has also led the automation solution providers to rapidly come up with high-quality services for safety against the virus. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Packaging Automation Solution Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global packaging automation solution market with 38.82% of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rapid population growth, coupled with the increasing purchasing power of consumers in the region. Furthermore, increasing expansion of the e-commerce industry in emerging economies like China and India is further expected to support the regional growth of the market.

North America and Europe are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the packaging automation solution market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for automated and integrated solutions to increase efficiency and processing speeds in packaging in the region. Additionally, increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and packaged foods is also expected to support the growth of the packaging automation solution market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Packaging Automation Solution Market:

SR. NO. COMPANIES HEADQUARTERS 1. Rockwell Automation Wisconsin, United States 2. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Tokyo, Japan 3. Schneider Electric SE Rueil-Malmaison, France 4. Emerson Electric Co. Missouri, United States 5. BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG Beckum, Germany 6. Siemens AG Munich, Germany 7. Swisslog Holding AG Buchs, Switzerland 8. ABB Ltd. Zürich, Switzerland 9. Ranpak Holdings Corp Ohio, United States

Recent Developments:

August, 2021: Ranpak Holdings Corp. announced the North American launch of AutoFill. AutoFill™ is a next-generation, fully automated end-of-line packaging solution that enhances throughput, reduces labor costs, and ensures the optimal amount of void fill in each package.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 46.21 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 93.50 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type:- Automated Packagers, Packaging Robots, and Automated Conveyors

Application:- Labeling, Capping, Palletizing, Wrapping, Form Filling & Sealing, and Others

Industry Vertical:- Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-commerce & Logistics, Chemicals, and Others

