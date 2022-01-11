Automotive Transmission Control Unit Market [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Revenue, Forecast Report

Key Players Covered in the Automotive Transmission Control Unit Market Research Report Are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Aptiv PLC. (Ireland), Tremec Inc. (Canada), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive transmission control unit market size is anticipated to showcase substantial growth by 2028 due to the rising demand for comfort while driving. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Automotive Transmission Control Unit Market, 2021-2028". The product is fitted in an automatic transmission system and in a dual-clutch transmission system to collect data from the electronic control unit and improve fuel efficiency. The rising demand for high-performance vehicles to improve engine efficiency is driving the market growth. Further, stringent regulations by government authorities on environmental awareness are increasing automotive fuel efficiency.





Driving Factor

Increasing Demand for High-performance Vehicles to Aid Market Growth

The rising demand for high-performance vehicles equipped with engine efficiency is driving the automotive transmission control unit market growth. The rising disposable income of consumers has increased expenditures in the automobile sector. Moreover, tax deduction on passenger and commercial vehicles due to the pandemic is encouraging product sales across the globe. These factors combine together to significantly drive the market growth globally.

In addition, several government authorities are concentrating on environmental awareness. Therefore, automotive manufacturers across the globe are focused on improving engine efficiency and fuel efficiency of their vehicles.

Segments

AMT Segment to Gain Major Market Share

Based on transmission type, the market is segmented into automatic transmission (AT), continuous variable transmission (CVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and automated manual transmission (AMT). By vehicle type, it is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.





Regional Insights

Rising Adoption of Product in North America to Surge Demand

North America is projected to dominate and hold substantial automotive transmission control unit market share in the forthcoming years. This is due to the rising adoption of the technology in regional automotive production. Moreover, the increasing consumption of automobiles in the region is substantially propelling product sales.

Europe is expected to showcase significant growth in the foreseeable future. This is attributed to increasing activities on environmental concerns in the region. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding emissions in automobiles are expected to generate substantial revenue in product sales.





Competitive Landscape

Product Innovation by Eminent Companies to Intensify Market Competition

The market has a few dominant players who are well established in their business. These players are constantly innovating and making development in automotive transmission control unit to increase efficiency. This has increased the investment in research and development by these companies to gain competitive footage in the market landscape. In addition, these companies are also collaborating with automotive producers and service companies to expand their product sales through distribution channels.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

Aptiv PLC. (Ireland)

Tremec Inc. (Canada)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)





SEGMENTATION

By Transmission Type



AT

CVT

DCT

AMT

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the world





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

