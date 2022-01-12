2022 Most Recommended LCD projectors: Emotn C1 On Sale Officially
A few days ago, Emotn launched a new LCD multimedia projector, Emotn C1, on its official website. Now, Emotn C1 has officially on sale on Amazon for $169.99.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn is an innovator focusing on projectors, TV boxes and Android TV apps. Recently, the Emotn C1 projector, which is positioned as a mid-to-high-end LCD multimedia projector, was officially launched on Amazon at a price of $169.99.
Innovative and Unique Design
Emotn C1 projector has a distinctive original design, creating a new standard on the market. It adopts a "roof" shape on the top with a slot for placing remote control and mobile phone, and the body is made of white polymer material. The slot and the anti-skid pads on the bottom are made of fluorescent yellow silicone, and flanked by gray honeycomb cooling vents. The collision of grey, white and fluorescent yellow makes the projector stylish, youthful and unique.
Versatile Connectivity Provides Endless Entertainment
Compared to other projectors on the market, Emotn C1 has the most complete external interfaces, including VAG, USB, HDMI, AV, Aux 3.5mm, SD/TF, AC. The HDMI port is suitable for streaming devices, and the USB port can also power streaming media players such as TV sticks and mobile phones. Emotn C1 is perfectly compatible with TV sticks, Xbox/PS4, mobile phones, TV boxes, computers, speakers, U disks, etc. With these streaming media devices, you can easily watch tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max.
Stable Wired and Wireless Sync Screen
Emotn C1 supports wired and wireless screen mirroring. When wired screen projecting, just connect the projector with mobile phone data cable and you will get a stable signal. As for wireless projecting, it can be directly connected to the Emotn C1 projector without WIFI. Compared to other projectors, there is no need for a routing process, providing lower latency, faster screen response and a more stable signal.
Clear and High-Quality Images
With 8500 lumens, 5500:1 high contrast ratio and native 720p resolution, Emotn C1 multimedia projector delivers colorful, detailed images indoors and outdoors for sharper images. Compared to that faux 720p resolution, Emotn C1 performs better stunning images for users.
Switching to Bluetooth Mode With One Click
Emotn C1 has a built-in 5W 5.1 Bluetooth speaker and the sound quality is stable without any sound distortion. In addition, the Emotn C1 projector can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker. After switching to Bluetooth speaker mode, the optical device will automatically turn off, and the internal radiator will stop working, providing more clear and pure sound.
Eyes Friendly and Eyesight Protecting
Emotn projectors are different from the direct lighting principle of TVs. The light from the Emotn C1 projector is projected onto a wall or screen and diffused into the eyes, reducing eye irritation. Compared with TV, it protects eyes and vision better, especially for children, it is safer and more friendly.
More Private, More Secure
Emotn C1 is a multimedia projector for Linux system, no need to log in to any account, and no personal information is collected. Emotn C1 protects the privacy of every user and provides more security for society.
Emotn C1 projector provides users with high-quality service at a lower price. The design is unique and stylish, and the picture quality far exceeds that of competing projectors at the same price. Emotn C1 projector is currently available on Amazon at a price of $169.99, for more information, please visit: www.emotn.com
