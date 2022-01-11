Smart Agriculture Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2022-2028 | Iteris Inc., Agribotix

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Smart agriculture is quite a new concept and most farmers aren't even aware of what it stands for. The term smart agriculture actually refers to the use of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, place systems, digital devices, robots and artificial intelligent software in your agricultural field. These technologies enable you to automate your farming activities making your farm more productive, efficient and profitable. Smart agriculture helps the environment by reducing the use of traditional agricultural chemicals.

The global Smart Agriculture Solution was accounted for US$ 18975.7 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.2% for the period 2020-2027.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Dirt Road Data Inc.

· AgJunction LLC

· Iteris Inc.

· Site-Specific Technology Development Group Inc.

· CropMetrics LLC

· Trimble Navigation Ltd.

· Agribotix LLC

· AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

· Granular Inc.

· AgriSight Inc.

· SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Drivers & Trends

Machine-to-machine (M2M) involves no human intervention and devices communicate with each other. It refers to technologies that allow both wired and wireless systems to communicate with various other connected devices. M2M is an integral part of the Internet of Things (IoT) and offers several benefits to the industry and business. As M2M communication is gaining traction, M2M applications and connectivity are becoming a major focus area for market players such as communication service providers (CSP) and industry vertical application developers. Some of the end-use applications of M2M are building automation, smart city, smart grids, healthcare, and industrial automation. Agriculture application of M2M is expected to gain traction and is anticipated to significantly drive growth of the global Smart Agriculture Solution Market in the near future. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global smart agriculture solution market during the forecast period.

Smart Agriculture market Segmentation

By Component

· Hardware

· Sensor Monitoring System

· Smart Detection System

· GPS Enabled Ranging System

· Drones

· Software

· Service

· Climate Information Service

· Supply Chain Management Service

· Others(System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service)

By Solution

· Automated Machinery Guidance Control

· Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection

· Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring

· Variable Rate Technology

· Building and Premise Surveillance

Regional Classification

The Smart Agriculture market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.



The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.