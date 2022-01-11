Surgical Robotics Market Growth is Accelerated by Revolutionary Steps Taken by Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to rising government initiatives across the major nations coupled with expanding application areas of genomics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method.

The Surgical Robotics market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluation for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The use of the technology for malady wipeout through direct correction of disturbances in traditional physiology, engineering the immunologic response, and alteration of microorganism targets within the host which is anticipated to drive the market with substantial opportunities.

North America holds the biggest share of the market and is anticipated to keep its position intact throughout the forecast span. This can be attributed to the native presence of major market players, early adoption of the most recent technology of sequential piece of editing, and better awareness regarding edges related to sequence piece of writing. moreover, high government funding and investments by market players for analysis and development activities on genetic modification additional boost the market.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are embrace Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Further key findings

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Surgical Robotics Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Surgical Robotics market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Surgical Robotics market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

