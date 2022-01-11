Smart Buildings Market Size Worth USD 141.71 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid urbanization and increasing investment in smart technologies to enhance operational efficiency of commercial buildings are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Buildings Market size is expected to reach USD 141.71 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing number of smart cities across the globe and rising adoption of IoT-enabled Building Management Systems (BMS) and deployment of embedded sensors in buildings and devices are driving global smart buildings market revenue growth.

Smart buildings function on advanced digital technologies, algorithms, and building analytics, which mutually benefits tenants, building owners, and management operators. Building analytics converts data created by IoT-enabled building management systems into intelligence, which enables building owners to identify threats, enhance tenant comfort level, and identify cost saving opportunities. Building analytics increases tenant safety and security and helps to lower operating cost, which in turns give higher satisfaction.

Further key findings

In January 2020, Johnson Controls International announced the launch of new commercial Rooftop Units (RTUs), which will exceed Department of Energy (DoE) energy efficiency standards of smart buildings by 22%. New commercial rooftop units will help to maximize control, extend smart building equipment life, and reduce operating cost.

Lightning control system segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to smart time scheduling and daylight harvesting, which helps to save energy. It also helps to analyze patterns of movements and show areas of congestion, and frequently used paths.

Educational institutions segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Smart technologies in educational institutions provides brighter lighting, proper ventilation, and adequate energy, among others. This helps to boost learning experience of students.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Smart Buildings Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Internationals, Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Legrand, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Telit.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart buildings market on the basis of automation type, service type, building type, and region:

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lightning Control System

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Video Surveillance System

Elevators and Escalators Systems

Fire and Life Safety Alarm

Energy Management

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Building

Governmental and Public Infrastructure Facilities

Educational Institutions

Others

