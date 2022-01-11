Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Research, Trend, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for network monitoring and uninterrupted network services are some key factors driving revenue growth of market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) Market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market is attributed to emergence of new approaches to harvest network data by using sophisticated big data techniques combined with Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing.

Technological advancements and rapid digitalization are major factors prompting enterprises to comprise several interconnected networks. Demand for higher bandwidth from enterprises is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. NPMD also help provide uninterrupted network services to customers and enables continuous availability, which is critical for uninterrupted business operations. It minimizes damage, maintains track of network security, reduces loss of productivity in an organization, secures infrastructure from cyberattacks, and addresses network issues.

The extensive survey on the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market further identifies data that best fits the business requirement such as product classification, application and important definition. In addition, the study takes into account series of industry-leading events designed to enlighten the product owners on return on investment, investment feasibility, supply chain management, consumption volume, customer behaviour and demand and supply.

The strategic growth research technique adopted by the subject matter experts behind this study full weighs upon the product application, product types and important industry terminologies and definition to help business owners to build a robust business plan as well as a progressive map for their product and services. Moreover, the agile methods to assess various factors including demand and supply status, consumption volume, customer preference, spending capacity and import and export trends work as a boon to those diversifying in a new line of product.

Further Key Highlights

Android segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as android-based network monitoring apps are designed for users who want to control outgoing and incoming traffic on their devices. This software displays information on all Internet connections, apps, and services that use Internet traffic and IP-addresses that these apps and services connect with.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises are continuously adopting network performance monitoring and diagnostics to protect their infrastructure from security threats. Rising demand for uninterrupted network services, increasing use of smart home devices, and vigorous network monitoring are factors fueling growth of this segment.

Telecommunication segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for data connectivity. Management of these systems has become tedious in terms of functionality, infrastructure, and scope management. By using network monitoring, the telecommunication industry can keep a track of its infrastructure and detect discrepancies or hardware failures that can cause potential loss in revenue.

Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global network performance monitoring and diagnostics market on the basis of product type, application, organization size, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Flow-based Technology

Device Polling Technology

Packet-based Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Windows

iOS

Android

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Network Service Providers

Enterprises

Government

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

