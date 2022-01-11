Emerging Memory Technologies Market Analysis by Top Leading Player, Key Regions, Future Demand and Forecast upto 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-end devices and increasing need for time saving in data transferring are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emerging Memory Technologies Market size reached USD 4.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-end devices and increasing need for time saving in data transferring are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

In addition, increasing demand for universal memory devices will boost revenue growth of the market in future. Data overwriting is a major problem in old storage devices, and better memory technologies are needed to resolve this challenge. If excess data is stored by a user, it can be problematic because it could result in erasing or overwriting older data.

The market intelligence reports on Emerging Memory Technologies market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision.

Key Findings

Non-volatile memory segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased need for high-speed data transfer and ability of non-volatile memory to store data and operate without power or electricity.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in the global emerging memory technologies market over the forecast period due to rapidly growing IT industry in the countries in the region.

Report Objective:

The Emerging Memory Technologies market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SK Hynix Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, and Macronix International Co. Ltd.

Regional Bifurcation of the Emerging Memory Technologies Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Emerging Memory Technologies market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Emergen Research has segmented global emerging memory technologies on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Volatile Memory

Zero Capacitor Ram (ZRAM)

Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)

Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM)

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

High-bandwidth Memory (HBM)

Non-Volatile Memory

Magnetic Ram (MRAM)

Phase Change Memory (PRAM)

Ferroelectric Ram (FRAM)

Resistive Random-Access Memory (RRAM)

Spin-Transfer Torque Random-Access Memory (STT-RAM)

3D XPoint

Flash Memory or Electronically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM)

NOR Flash Memory

NAND Flash Memory

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Automotive

Industrial

Others

