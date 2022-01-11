Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological developments that allow predictive analytics are expected to increase demand for genetic testing directed to the customer.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing genetic disease incidence would fuel competition for direct-to-consumer genetic testing and accelerate market development across the expected timeframe. Increasing cases of hereditary disorders such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases have increased the need for cost-effective and reliable avenues of genetic testing in the healthcare industry.

The introduction of a superior standard and innovative direct-to-consumer genetic testing has significantly lowered mortality levels of people with cancer by maintaining diligence surveillance data even before the onset of the disease. The preceding conditions would, therefore, accelerate the demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing to reverse the timetable for the prediction.

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market.

Further Key Highlights

Based on test type, carrier testing generated a revenue of USD 139.21 million in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period, as it is used to determine if an individual is a carrier of particular recessive autosomal diseases, utilized by fertility planners who help them to predict the chances of genetic defects transmitted by their offspring.

The over-the-counter channel expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecasted period due to the convenience of purchasing a test kit for customers residing in developed world rural areas, as enforcement authorities inspect them individually to make them easier to purchase.

The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application is the major contributor to the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market. The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 47.7% of the market in the year 2019, as it can detect different changes in a separate letter to enhance further test performance.

Competitive Outlook:

The ever-increasing knowledge related to the benefits of Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing-based vaccines has spurred business demand. Accordingly, the increasing use of battery culture-based vaccines to manage diseases is driving market development. Growing knowledge among doctors and patients about the applications of monoclonal antibody therapies further contributes to market development. Some of the groundbreaking biological drugs on the market have been monoclonal antibodies that are starting to evolve for sanitation and some diseases to manage.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market based on the test type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

