Gaming Console Market Size 2021-2028: Growth and Analysis By Top Key players

Expanding gaming industry and greater investment by market players are key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaming Console Market size is expected to reach USD 54.21 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Global gaming console market revenue growth is driven by factors such as growth of gaming culture, high demand for video gaming, and rise in demand for advanced wireless technologies such as Bluetooth 5.0 and W-Fi. Gaming consoles are registering increasing popularity due to features such as High Definition (HD) display and complex graphics.

Widely popular gaming console producers like PlayStation has disclosed its aim for expanding its console game market share. Due to sustained dedication to the PlayStation brand, a growing audience of female gamers, and expansion outside of North America, Europe, and Japan, the firm believes PS5 will outperform the immensely popular PS4.

A recent market intelligence study on the Gaming Console market incorporates proprietary techniques and assessment tools to screen the Gaming Console market for the forecast period, 2021-2028. Additionally, valuable insights pertaining to the market size, share and growth rate of Gaming Console market offers a greater chance of success for all – business owners, products, and innovative technology.

Key Highlights

Handheld segment revenue is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the fact that such devices allow gamers to play games anywhere and even without internet connection.

Among other end use segments, residential segment revenue is expected register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The covid-19 pandemic has helped to further boost this segment’s growth as more people are gaming while following stay at home orders.

Among other platform segments, desktop/laptop segment revenue is expected register a rapid growth during the forecast period.

The main aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Gaming Console market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Gaming Console market:

Microsoft Corporation, Valve Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, PlayJam, Nintendo Co. Ltd., BlueStacks, OUYA Inc., Sony Computers Entertainment Inc., Sega, and Atari.

Regional Overview:

The global Gaming Console market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Gaming Console market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gaming console market on the basis of platform, modality, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

TV

Desktop/Laptop

Tablet

Mobile

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home Consoles

Handheld

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Shooter

Action

Sports

Adventure

Racing

Fighting

Others

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

