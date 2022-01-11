Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

AECU is an embedded system that controls electrical components in vehicles.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (AECU) Market is expected to reach $49,893 million by 2022 from $32,054 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022. AECU is an embedded system that controls electrical components in vehicles. The global AECU market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for automotive, developments related to manufacturing of low-cost ECUs, and rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles.

Major Market Players:

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Lear Corporation

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

• Magneti Marelli Spa

• Pektron Group Limited

Market Segmentation

The global AECU market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, and geography. Based on technology, the market is categorized into transmission control system, engine management system, antilock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, and body controls system. Applications covered in the study include utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in sales & production of vehicles and stringent government regulations toward passenger safety fuel growth of the automotive ECU market. In addition, developments related to low-cost ECUs and increase in demand for advance features in vehicles supplements the market growth. However, increase in complexities in the system hindering the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, rise in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles and need for advanced driver assistance features are expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth.

By application, the global market is categorized into utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment possesses high growth potential as compared to commercial and utility vehicles. This is attributed to increase in demand for automotive such as mid-range cars and high-end cars in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Subsequently, the demand for ECUs in these regions is expected to increase, as new vehicles are being launched with integration of advanced ECUs.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (AECU) Market Key Segments:

By Technology

• Transmission Control System

• Engine Management System

• Antilock Braking System

• Climate Control System

• Power Steering System

• Airbag Restraint System

• Body Controls System

By Application

• Utility Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

