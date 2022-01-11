MRI System Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2022 – 2028

MRI System

The major market players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "MRI System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022", was valued at $4,981 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $6,493 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.81% from 2016 to 2022. Closed surgery segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the analysis period.

The key players in the MRI system market have focused to expand their business operations in the emerging economies by adopting strategies, such as new product launch and geographical expansion. The major market players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.



Request Sample Report at :-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1048



Key findings of the study

• In 2015, close MRI dominated the MRI system market. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period.

• LAMEA is expected grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.39%.

• North America contributed the largest share in the global MRI system market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% from 2016 to 2022.

• High field segment by type held the largest market share in 2015, accounted for $2,161 million.

• By type, high field segment for MRI system market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.19% during the analysis period.

• In Europe, low field segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period.

To View the complete report, visit the website at : - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-systems-market

MRI systems market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the large population base and healthcare reforms in this region.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

DNA Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Specialty Enzymes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. The data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.