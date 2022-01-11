North Texas Jellystone Park™ Now Offering Free Access to Pirates’ Cove

One of Texas’ most exciting family getaway destinations is kicking 2022 off with a one-of-a-kind deal.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ announced today that Pirates' Cove, just next door, is now offering free admission to their campers and is included in the long list of amenities available to those lodging at North Texas Jellystone™.

“Just beyond the south shores of Fort Worth in Burleson, TX, exists an oasis of water, sun, and shade for the entire family,” said Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™. “From paintball to fishing, it’s a resort with loads of fun for all ages.”

Purviance said Pirates’ Cove is a pirate-themed water park adventure. Visitor have plenty to explore. The water park has:

● 2 family slides

● 11 single-rider water slides

● 2 waterfalls

● 4 activity pools

● One 750-foot-long lazy river

● 3 beach-style entries

● Pirates’ Cove Grill

● Joe’s Peg Leg Grill

● Pirates’ Cove Game Zone, with new games and attractions coming in 2022

At only 20 miles south of Fort Worth and 46 miles southwest of Dallas, Pirates’ Cove, Purviance stressed, is perfect for a family-friendly, affordable trip from anywhere in the metroplex.

Pirates Cove is located next door to North Texas Jellystone Park™, the headquarters for non-stop family fun, and has it all when it comes to family-friendly fun for all ages. Some of the regularly scheduled weekend activities at the resort include: Archery Tag® – an intense mix of dodgeball, paintball, and archery; “Hey, Hey, Hey Rides”; DJ Family Dance Party; Paintball and Hero Blast Laser Tag; “Bear-Roll” Train Rides – A huge hit with our little campers. Plus, Yogi Bear™ and his friends make appearances at many of the events.

For more information about the events and North Texas Jellystone Park™, please visit https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/upcoming-events-park-themes/

About North Texas Jellystone Park™

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone Park,TM you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States