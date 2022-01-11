Ammunition Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

A Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Ammunition Market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold and dynamics identify the white spaces or increase their yield.

Key Findings

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Regional Bifurcation of the Ammunition Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Ammunition Market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Ammunition Market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

