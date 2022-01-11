Blue Hydrogen Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on the clean energy sources and extensive rise in investment in the green hydrogen sustainable usage are the major factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for the clean hydrogen energy with low carbon content, blue hydrogen as an enabler of the green hydrogen, increasing usage of hydrogen fuel as an active propulsion system in automotive industry, and increasing usage of the hydrogen as an active energy source.

Besides, an extensive usage of hydrogen fuel in the automotive industry and growing practice of electrification in various sectors with the help of hydrogen energy has been the direct propelling factor behind the immense demand for this market. Hydrogen is expected to become a game-changer in energy sector if its low-carbon form (green or blue hydrogen) is widespread by reducing the challenges it is facing.

The newest market research report on Blue Hydrogen market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2027.Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Blue Hydrogen market are powered and backed by human answers.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come. In addition, the unique expertise of the researchers behind the study in strategic growth consulting enables product owners identifies important definition, product classification, and application. Coverage of critical data on investment feasibility, return on investment, demand and supply, import and export, consumption volume and production capability aim at supporting the business owners in multiple growth phases including the initial stages, product development and prioritizing potential geography.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Siemens, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Equinor, CertifHy Canada Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, and Uniper SE, among others.

Key Findings

In July 2020, Equinor, a Norway-based petroleum refining company, revealed a major project in the hydrogen generation coupled with carbon capture with storage system. The aim of the project is to produce blue hydrogen using natural gas with the associated CO2 captured and safety storage of the same.

A shift in renewable power sources has helped the market grow drastically as the blue hydrogen works as an initiator of the green hydrogen and its proper commercialization in the future. Portable power, storage based power especially for the automotive & domestic electricity generation are some of the market propellers. The Power Generation in the End-Use Vertical segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.3% throughout the projected era.

North America owing to its leading investment in the electrification & renewable power generation sources, along with a higher thrust on the alternative propulsion system for the automotive especially in the United States is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Regional Bifurcation of the Blue Hydrogen Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Blue Hydrogen market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Blue Hydrogen Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Blue Hydrogen Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Blue Hydrogen Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Blue Hydrogen Market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Blue Hydrogen Market on the basis of Technology, End-Use Verticals, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Autothermal Reforming (ATR)

Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Chemical Industries

Petroleum Refinery

Others

