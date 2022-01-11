Lyophilization Equipment Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Increase in demand for lyophilized products and preserved food, rise in production of protein-based drugs growth of the global lyophilization equipment market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accessories segment accounted for more than half of the total Lyophilization Equipment market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 8.10% throughout the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the global lyophilization equipment market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Telstar SL (Azbil Corporation), GEA Group, Labconco Corporation, Millrock Technology Inc, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., Harbour Group Industries (SP Industries), LTE Scientific Ltd, and Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• There’s been a steep increase in demand for lyophilization equipment as lyophilization technique is used by researchers for Sars-CoV-2 virus vaccines such as mRNA-LNP SARS-CoV-2 formulations to improve the stability of the doses.

• This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

Based on scale of operation, the industrial segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.10% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global lyophilization equipment market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.00% by 2030. The other three provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

