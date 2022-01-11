Growing Demand for Better Lifestyle is a Key Factor Influencing Growth of the Baby Cribs & Cots Market Globally
Increase in disposable income of people on global scale can be attributed to rising expenditure on baby products.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report by Fact.MR projects the global baby cribs & cots market to ride on an impressive 6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031. Global sales of baby cribs & cots are estimated to bring in roughly US$ 2,500 Mn revenues by 2031-end.
This report also provides market survey of Baby Cribs & Cots gives estimations of the Size of Baby Cribs & Cots Market and the overall Baby Cribs & Cots Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Baby Cribs & Cots provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Baby Cribs & Cots market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Key Market Segments Covered
By Product
Standard Baby Cribs and Cots
Bassinet Baby Cribs and Cots
Convertible Baby Cribs and Cots
Portable Baby Cribs and Cots
Travel Baby Cribs and Cots
Multifunctional Baby Cribs and Cots
Specialty Baby Cribs and Cots
Other Product Types
By Sales Channel
Baby Cribs and Cots Sold at Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Baby Cribs and Cots Sold through e-Commerce
Baby Cribs and Cots Sold at Franchised Outlets
Baby Cribs and Cots Sold at Departmental Stores
Others
By Material
Plastic Baby Cribs and Cots
Metal Baby Cribs and Cots
Wooded Baby Cribs and Cots
Other Material Types
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Baby Cribs & Cots Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Baby Cribs & Cots market growth
Current key trends of Baby Cribs & Cots Market
Market Size of Baby Cribs & Cots and Baby Cribs & Cots Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Baby Cribs & Cots market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Baby Cribs & Cots market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Baby Cribs & Cots Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Baby Cribs & Cots Market.
What are the Key Opportunities for Baby Crib and Cot Manufacturers?
Increasing standard of living and disposable income are key factors generating opportunities for manufacturers of curbs and cots for babies. Inclination of parents towards purchasing of baby gears and other auxiliary stuff has induced manufacturers to grab huge traction by cashing the trend.
High spending on baby gears from North America and Europe to result manufacturers to be offered with huge pool of opportunities to mold the market and gain revenue generation capacity. So as the Asia-Pacific consisting of developing economies with high growth rate in baby crib and cots demand to provide seamless chain of opportunities for key manufacturers.
Competitive Landscape
Fact.MR has profiled the following key baby crib and cot manufacturers in its report:
Delta Enterprise Corp.
Artsana S.p.A
Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
Stork Craft
Fisher-Price Inc.
Graco Children’s Products Inc.
Silver Cross (U.K.) Ltd.
Arm’s Reach Concepts, Inc.
Million Dollar Baby, Inc.
Dream On Me, Inc.
Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their production capacity and manufacturing units.
What is the expected growth rate for the baby cribs and cots market through 2031?
Fact.MR has projected over 6% CAGR for baby cribs and cots sales during 2021-2031, as far as volume is concerned. In terms of value, demand is anticipated to increase at around 6.5% CAGR over the same assessment period.
Which are the most lucrative markets for manufacturers of baby cribs and cots?
Asia Pacific is projected to hold more than one-third market share through 2031. Europe and North America will remain lucrative markets for baby cribs and cots.
Who are the prominent baby crib and cot manufacturers?
Tier-1 companies are leading manufacturers, and together account for 23% share in the global market. These include Delta Enterprise Corp., Million Dollar Baby, Inc, Artsana S.p.A, and Goodbaby International Holdings.
The Market insights of Baby Cribs & Cots will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Baby Cribs & Cots Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Baby Cribs & Cots market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Baby Cribs & Cots market .
