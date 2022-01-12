Alouette Residences Newstead exceeds average apartment size in Brisbane's inner city by up to 19%
Alouette Residences is appealing to a wide range of buyers seeking large apartments in Brisbane, Australia, with 70% sold within weeks of going to market.
The average size of apartments in Alouette are amongst the largest currently for sale across inner Brisbane and in most cases are significantly larger than competing developments...”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As developers shift towards building larger apartments to accommodate the growing number of people opting for low-maintenance homes with more living space, leading property analyst Paul Broad has named Alouette Residences Newstead as the largest new apartments currently available on the market in Brisbane's inner-city.
— Paul Broad, Managing Director of Broad Property Research & Advisory
Alouette Residences’ large, well-appointed apartment floorplans, with many including multi-purpose rooms, butler’s pantries and study nooks, have been appealing to a wide range of buyers, with 70% of apartments sold within weeks of going to market.
Mr Broad, the managing director of Broad Property Research & Advisory, reported the apartments at Alouette Residences Newstead as “much larger” than competing developments across inner Brisbane.
“Based on our research, the average size of apartments in Alouette are amongst the largest currently for sale across inner Brisbane and in most cases are significantly larger than competing developments in the immediate locality,” Mr Broad said.
“The apartments at Alouette are extremely well-sized, with two-bedroom apartments the largest currently for sale, offering an average of 19% more floorspace compared to other new projects in Brisbane City.
“Three bedroom apartments at Alouette have an average of 10sqm more space than other three-bedroom apartments in competing developments.
“As a further bonus, all apartments at Alouette have parking for at least two cars and the majority of three and four-bedroom apartments are allocated three car spaces, and there is opportunity to purchase additional car parks.
“This is an extremely generous car parking provision and a major point of difference, especially as the value of a car park in inner Brisbane is generally considered to be around $75,000.”
With more floorspace on average than other new apartments currently for sale in Brisbane’s inner city, the majority of Alouette’s two, three and four-bedroom apartments include multi-purpose rooms (MPR) to compliment spacious living areas in the large floorplans ranging in size from 122sqm for the two-bedroom plus MPR to 388sqm for the four-bedroom plus MPR penthouse.
Alouette Residences Newstead is a $60 million boutique apartment building to be developed in the exclusive Newstead North area of Brisbane’s inner city by luxury residential apartment specialists HG Developments.
The eight-level building Alouette, planned for a prime site at 28 Austin Street Newstead, is a unique collection of 57 oversized and luxuriously-appointed one, two, three and four-bedroom private residences of distinction in Brisbane’s inner city.
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group is managing the sales of Alouette Residences Newstead and expects the current high demand to continue increasing for larger apartments as the pandemic puts a new premium on space, amenity and walkability.
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director Adrian Parsons says there has been a shift in the way people are choosing to live, with more homebuyers opting for large apartments over houses to reside in sought-after inner-city locations that can improve their lifestyles.
He said demand for apartments with more living space had been increasing over the past few years, driven by the ‘rightsizing’ trend and then the pandemic which made working from home the new normal.
“These factors have been encouraging residential developers to design larger apartments that can accommodate changing lifestyles as people seek more space to work and relax in their homes,” Mr Parsons said.
“There’s been a considerable shift in the type of apartments being built across Australia, away from high density projects to more sustainable boutique buildings like Alouette Residences Newstead.
“Alouette is perfectly positioned in the exclusive Newstead North area renowned for its high-end apartments and strong owner-occupier presence.
“All apartments at Alouette offer an incredible opportunity for inner-city living with larger floorplans, and many of the apartments incorporating multi-purpose rooms that can be used as a home office.
“Alouette Residences Newstead provides outstanding opportunities for larger home-sized apartments, with two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments starting at $720,000 for 118sqm and ranging up to $1.4million for the 176sqm three-bedrooms plus MPR and upward of $1.415million for four-bedroom apartments.”
Alouette’s well-appointed one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments include a range of layouts with some featuring butler’s pantries and study nooks, with Miele kitchen appliances in all apartments. Of the 57 apartments in Alouette, 35 have multi-purpose rooms to suit buyers looking to make the transition from a traditional house to a low maintenance apartment lifestyle.
Located in the exclusive owner-occupier enclave of Newstead North between Newstead Park and Waterfront Park, Alouette Residences is positioned in an area of increasing high demand, just 3km from Brisbane’s city centre and within a short walking distance to popular retail and dining destinations Gasworks Plaza and James Street, along with excellent public transport and road network connectivity.
Alouette Residences Newstead will be located at 28 Austin Street, Newstead, Brisbane. The Alouette sales display centre is open by appointment at TOTAL Property Group, 14b / 23 James Street, Newstead. For sales information visit www.alouettenewstead.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 597 978.
