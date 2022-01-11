Lung Injury Market Research Report by Drug Class, by Treatment, by Route of Administration, by Application, by Region

Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases, increase in geriatric population in research related to treatment of acute lung injury market drive.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The direct injury segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the global lung injury market report include Apeptico Forschung Und Entwicklung GmBH, Linde Plc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., General Electric Company, Ony Biotech Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases, increase in geriatric population, and surge in adoption of new technologies, and recent advancements in research related to treatment of acute lung injury drive the growth of the global lung injury market. On the other hand, high cost of therapies coupled with lack of established treatment restrains the growth to some extent. However, emergence of new developments in therapies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The medication segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The devices segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

The market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

