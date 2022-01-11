Demand for Cordless Wearable Breast Pumps Is Projected to Expand with a CAGR of 9.4% by 2025
Double-electric breast pumps shall capture a major chunk of the global breast pumps market during the forecast periodROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of working women has increased substantially in the past several years. Many corporate and non-corporate organizations are hiring women within their workforce and offering high-paying jobs. As most of their dedication is devoted towards their work, many young mothers find limited time to take care of their infants. Since infants require regular breast milk intake, women are increasingly relying on breast pumps to feed their babies.
Based on this trend, the global breast pumps market is prophesied to expand healthily during the forecast period (2020-2025), expanding 1.7x. Other growth drivers ensuring a positive growth trajectory include rising insurance coverage for breast pumps, increased awareness about breastfeeding and technological advancements in breast pump feeding techniques.
A detailed assessment of the global breast pumps market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the global breast pumps market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
“The global breast pumps market has a positive future ahead. The burgeoning trend of working women and rising birth rates shall provide impetus for future growth. Taking this into account, leading manufacturers are concentrating on strengthening their base by targeting lucrative markets to increase their sales,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Takeaways from the Global Breast Pumps Market Study:
By product, double-electric breast pumps are poised to find increased usage among women. Technological advancements as well as increased insurance coverage by public and private sectors is anticipated to boost the segment’s growth. An example of technological advancements in breast pumps is the Willow Breast Pump. It is a hands-free, cordless and noiseless pump which extracts milk without the slightest discomfort to women. Anticipated CAGR for this segment is a whopping 10.4%.
However, single-electric breast pumps shall register equally widespread usage, attributed to its affordability, faster pumping rate, portability and potency. The segment is anticipated to expand staggeringly at a CAGR of 9.7% across the forecast period. It is poised to capture over 2/5th of the global breast pumps market.
Application-wise, the personal use segment is projected to dominate the global breast pumps market. Government initiatives to create awareness about the benefits of breast feeding has prompted consumers to opt for personal usage of breast pumps. In addition, technological advancements in electric breast pumps and increase in working women workforce shall augment market growth. The segment is set to expand healthily at a CAGR of 10.4%.
By region, North America is poised to capture the maximum market share with regard to global breast pumps. Increasing government initiative to spread awareness about breastfeeding, growing healthcare expenditure and unfavorable maternity leave policies are key growth levers. The anticipated CAGR for North America is 9.8%.
Asia-Pacific shows lucrative market opportunities for the global breast pumps market, expanding at a CAGR of 10.0%. Rising birth rates, increased disposable incomes and greater women workforce as well as entry of market players are poised to drive the region’s growth in a positive direction.
The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to have a moderate impact on the production and distribution of breast pumps. The sales are anticipated to decline owing to a majority of the women working from home, enabling them to devote more time towards breastfeeding their infants. However, hospitals and clinics are poised to leverage demand for the pumps, owing to rising precautionary measures being implemented in such settings to stem the spread of the COVID-19 infection. One of these practices includes extracting breast milk through pumps and then feeding it to the infants.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Breast Pumps Category and segment level analysis:Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
Breast Pumps Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Breast Pumps’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
Breast Pumps Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Breast Pumps market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
Breast Pumps Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Breast Pumps demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Breast Pumps market is carefully analyzed
Post COVID consumer spending on Breast Pumps: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Breast Pumps market growth.
Global Breast Pumps Market: Report Summary
The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in global breast pumps market across the globe.
A comprehensive estimate of the global breast pumps market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales ofbreast pumps during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the global breast pumps market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application and regions.
Product
Single Electric Breast Pumps
Double Electric Breast Pumps
Manual Breast Pumps
Application
Hospital Grade
Personal Use
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Global Breast Pumps Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation
The global breast pumps have been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of value (US$ Mn).
Market estimates at global and regional levels for breast pumps market is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent breast pumps market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report.
Global Breast Pumps Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments
Key sections have been elaborated in the global breast pumps market report, which has helped to deliver projections on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the global breast pumps market during the forecast period.
Country-specific valuation on demand for breast pumps has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope, estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.
Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.
Global Breast Pumps Market: In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of global breast pumps market along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data and information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of breast pumps, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.
Global Breast Pumps Market Competition Structure:
The global breast pumps market consists of a large number of important market players. These are: Medela LLC, Pigeon Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Ameda, Inc., Ardo Medical AG, Evenflo Feeding, Inc., and Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd.) to name a few. Educating consumers, entry into lucrative markets with new distribution networks, and expanding direct and indirect sales activities are key strategies adopted by market players.
Medela LLC, the leading market player, relies on digital media to communicate directly with consumers. It's MyMedela App provides assistance in meeting daily breastfeeding goals with personalized content, an activity tracker, pumping tips and interactive checklists. Besides this, it also manufactures the Harmony Manual Breast Pump and Sonata Smart Electric Breast Pump among others.
