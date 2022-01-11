Digital Health Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth, Demand Status, Trends

Digital health industry was estimated at $145.88 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $767.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020-2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare providers segment held more than two-fifths of the total digital health market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.90% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for mHealth app, and use of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Cerner Corporation

• Cisco systems

• General Electric company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemans Healthcare AG

• Qualcomm technologies, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc.

• eCLINICALWORKS

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

North America held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global digital health market, due to large presence of key players, adoption of smartphone users, and advancements in healthcare information technology in the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.10% by 2030. This is due to rise in geriatric population and increase in demand for remote monitoring services in this province.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of covid-19 gave way to increase in the development of healthcare information technology, which in turn has boosted the global digital health market.

• This trend is expected to persist post pandemic as well, since there’s been a substantial rise in demand for remote monitoring facilities.

Based on product & service, the eHealth segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total digital health market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for telehealth & telemedicine, and increase in number of internet users. The mHealth segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.50% throughout the forecast period, due to surge in demand for remote monitoring services, rise in prevalence of hypertension, and increase in number of smartphone users.

