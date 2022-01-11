Cloud POS Industry Predicted To Grow at CAGR of 24.5 % by 2028 with Revenue $13.24 Billion

Cloud POS Markets

Advancements in the retail and hospitality industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud POS market was estimated at $2.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $13.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The key market players analyzed in the global cloud POS industry report include Cegid, UTC Retail, Oracle, Shopkeep, PAR Technology, Shopify, B2B Soft, Intuit, Square, Inc., and Lightspeed. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 25.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Improving workplace productivity, efficiency, and dynamic decision-making ability of organizations and businesses fuel the growth of the global cloud POS market. On the other hand, data security and privacy concerns related to the use of cloud POS restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the retail and hospitality industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global cloud POS market is analyzed across component, service, organization size, application, and region. By component, the solution segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on organization size, the SME segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2028. Simultaneously, the large enterprise segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.2% throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario-

• Shuttered stores, travel prohibitions, and lower discretionary consumer expenditure on entertainment, movies, and dining out impeded digital payments and impacted the global cloud POS market negatively.

• However, the global situation is being ameliorated at a slow & steady pace, and the market is projected to revive soon.

