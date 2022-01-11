Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,214 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Barstow Firefighter 

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Barstow Fire Protection District Engineer David Spink:

“Jennifer and I join all those mourning the tragic loss of veteran firefighter David Spink, who was fatally injured in the line of duty. On behalf of all Californians, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues at this difficult time. Engineer Spink’s legacy lives on in the community he served for over three decades and through his son Dallen, who has followed in his footsteps at the Barstow Fire Protection District.”

Engineer Spink, 56, passed away on January 9, 2022, from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on December 5, 2021 while providing emergency care to victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow. Engineer Spink began his career with the Barstow Fire Protection District in 1990 and was promoted to the rank of engineer in 1999.

Engineer Spink is survived by his wife Coleen; father Walt; brothers Logan and Ryan; and son Dallen, who serves as a Firefighter/Paramedic at the Barstow Fire Protection District.

In honor of Engineer Spink, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Barstow Firefighter 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.