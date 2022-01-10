President receives Lao Minister of Public Security

VIETNAM, January 10 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets Lao Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Lao Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong, during which he appreciated the latter's efforts to promote the special and precious traditional ties between the Parties and States, including between their ministries of public security.

Stressing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, the President hailed defence - security cooperation as a pillar in bilateral relations.

He spoke highly of the two ministries’ coordination outcomes and cooperation orientations, noting that the Party and State of Việt Nam always creates favourable conditions for the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to boost frequent and effective ties with its Lao counterpart, especially in crime-fighting and personnel training.

President Phúc expressed his hope that they will enhance close and practical cooperation to concurrently deal with strategic issues and work together in combating cyber and drug crimes and improving professional capacity.

As the two countries will mark the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022, he asked their public security forces to increase joint activities so as to develop result-oriented cooperation and turn it into an exemplar of bilateral relations.

Vilay informed his host about the outcomes of the earlier talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Gen. Tô Lâm and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and Ministry of Public Security for their precious support for Laos, especially during hard times.

In the future, the two ministries will step up the crackdown on crimes, particularly drug crime; strengthen coordination to ensure security - order in areas along the shared borderline; guarantee social order and safety to promote investment projects, including those from Việt Nam, in Laos; and boost education of younger generations on the countries’ special friendship, according to the minister. — VNS