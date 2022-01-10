Submit Release
Telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, January 10 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which reads in particular:

“Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I express our deep condolences to you and the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of the tragic events of recent days in a number of regions of the country.

The Tajik people mourn together with the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

I ask you to convey our words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery. "

