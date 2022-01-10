Participation in an extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization

TAJIKISTAN, January 10 - On January 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part and spoke at an extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which was held in a virtual format.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikol Pashinyan.

As it was noted, January 10 in the Republic of Kazakhstan was declared a national day of mourning in memory of the victims of the riots, the participants began the meeting with a minute of silence.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akilbek Japarov and the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas.

The meeting participants discussed the issue "On the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and measures to stabilize it."

The members of the Collective Security Council exchanged views on the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states, expressed concern over the current difficult situation in Kazakhstan.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the meeting participants and provided detailed information on the situation in Kazakhstan and measures to normalize it.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas made a report on the implementation of the decision of the Collective Security Council in terms of providing assistance to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his statement, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon noted that Tajikistan supports the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to normalize the situation and restore order in the republic.

The head of state drew the attention of the Council members to the presence of sleeping cells of international terrorism, extremism and radicalism in the CSTO member states, as well as to their recruiting and propaganda efforts among citizens. In this context, Emomali Rahmon called for strengthening the joint comprehensive work of the competent authorities of the CSTO member states to counter these challenges and threats.

The President of Tajikistan also voiced a number of initiatives, in particular, on the need to develop a system for protecting the information space.

The heads of the CSTO member states stressed the importance of restoring security and stability in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the participants made a number of proposals on ensuring security in the Republic of Kazakhstan and preventing its impact on the security of the member states.